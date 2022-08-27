Jefferson makes Piedmont Wren walk the plank

Jefferson recorded a big victory over Piedmont Wren 56-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Jefferson opened with a 14-0 advantage over Piedmont Wren through the first quarter.
The Dragons’ offense steamrolled in front for a 42-15 lead over the Golden Hurricanes at the intermission.
Jefferson roared to a 56-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dragons chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Hurricanes’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
