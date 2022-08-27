Never a doubt: Marietta Lassiter builds early lead, keeps it to stop Marietta Wheeler

Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Marietta Lassiter, which used one on Friday to defeat Marietta Wheeler 16-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Marietta Lassiter drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Marietta Wheeler after the first quarter.
The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 16-10 at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.