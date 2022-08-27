Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian paints near-perfect picture in win over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

It was a tough night for Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian which was overmatched by Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian in this 42-7 verdict.
Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian moved in front of Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian were both scoreless.
The Patriots’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
