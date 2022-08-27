Warner Robins Northside thumps Fort Valley Peach County in punishing decision

Warner Robins Northside recorded a big victory over Fort Valley Peach County 35-7 in Georgia high school football action on August 26.
Warner Robins Northside drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Fort Valley Peach County after the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Warner Robins Northside struck to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.