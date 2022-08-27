Sweating it out: Dallas Paulding County edges Marietta Sprayberry

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Dallas Paulding County wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-20 over Marietta Sprayberry in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.
Marietta Sprayberry moved ahead by earning a 20-14 advantage over Dallas Paulding County at the end of the third quarter.
The Patriots rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
