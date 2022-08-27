Cedartown unloads on Hogansville Callaway

Cedartown ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Hogansville Callaway 47-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Cedartown a 7-0 lead over Hogansville Callaway.
The Bulldogs’ offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cavaliers at the intermission.
Cedartown jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-7 points differential.
