Kennesaw North Cobb Christian emerges from hole to defeat Rossville Ridgeland

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 20-7 victory over Rossville Ridgeland for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
The start wasn’t the problem for Rossville Ridgeland, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian through the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles kept a 13-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 7-0 in the last stanza.
