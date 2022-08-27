Lindale Pepperell delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rome Model

Lindale Pepperell didn’t flinch, finally repelling Rome Model 15-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
The first quarter gave Lindale Pepperell a 3-0 lead over Rome Model.
The Blue Devils trimmed the margin to make it 9-7 at halftime.
Rome Model took the lead 14-9 to start the fourth quarter.
The Dragons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Blue Devils 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
