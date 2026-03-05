Politically Georgia 5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. State senators voted on a bill on Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta in 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Crunch time State Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward, D-McDonough, reviewed a bill at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day in 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature, where the big story isn’t what passes but what doesn’t. Bills must “cross over” from one chamber to the other by the end of the day to have the best chance of becoming law this year. Here are some bills we’re watching today:

1. Protesting. Multiple bills appear to be Republican responses to the clashes between police and protesters in Minnesota over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Senate Bill 443 would increase penalties for obstructing highways or streets. Senate Bill 572 would limit claims of self-defense in situations when law enforcement officers properly identify themselves. And Senate Bill 591 would make it a crime to disrupt a worship service, which follows the arrest of protesters at a church.

Good morning! The deadline to qualify for the 2026 midterm elections is noon today. Republican Rick Jackson is expected to file to run for governor this morning. In the meantime, test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. Atlanta is a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. Atlanta came close to hosting the 2024 convention. What city did they lose out to? A) Cleveland

B) Dallas

C) Chicago

D) Philadelphia Georgia’s Republican leaders are used to having their priorities pass in the state Legislature. But what proposal failed to pass the House this week despite the backing of the GOP leadership? A) A sharp reduction in property taxes.

B) Repealing a tax exemption for data centers.

C) Banning transgender students from using the bathroom of their gender identity.

D) A resolution supporting the U.S. military strikes in Iran.

Republican candidates for governor have spent millions of dollars on TV ads so far while Democrats have been mostly quiet. What Democratic candidate for governor broke that trend this week? A) Keisha Lance Bottoms

B) Jason Esteves

C) Geoff Duncan

D) Michael Thurmond The rivalry between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and health care executive Rick Jackson for the Republican nomination for governor has spilled over into the courts. Why? A) Jones is suing Jackson for defamation over one of his TV attack ads.

B) Jackson has accused Jones’ campaign of refusing to comply with a federal court order.

C) Jones has asked a judge to order Jackson to disclose more financial information about his business interests.

D) Jackson has appealed a State Ethics Commission decision to dismiss a complaint against Jones over a campaign loan. Musical chairs State Sen. Elena Parent has decided not to run for reelection. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

It was a dizzying Day 4 of qualifying on Thursday. State Sen. Nabilah Parkes, D-Duluth, abandoned her bid for insurance commissioner and instead jumped into the race for lieutenant governor. She’ll now face fellow Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, for the party’s nomination. Meanwhile, state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, announced her surprise retirement. State Rep. Saira Draper, who had already said she wouldn’t seek reelection to the House, will run for Parent’s Senate seat with the outgoing lawmaker’s blessing. As for Parent, she isn’t planning another campaign — at least not right away. “I need some space to figure out what my next chapter is,” she said. “Whatever I choose, it will be somewhere where I can make a difference in people’s lives. It may well be another political office, but I am really looking forward to some time to reflect.”

Special delivery State Rep. Ruwa Romman (right), D-Duluth, tried to hand a gift bag containing bunny ears to Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) One of the state’s few Muslim legislators sought out a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this week as he continued to face criticism for posting a campaign video depicting Muslim characters terrorizing white Georgia residents. State Sen. Ruwa Romman, a Duluth Democrat, crossed the Capitol on Wednesday with pink bag in hand containing a gift she wanted to give state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming. Romman grew up in Forsyth County, an area Dolezal represents. She said people have targeted her for being Muslim since she was a child, so it takes a lot to get under her skin. However, Dolezal’s campaign video did. “For me to see that from a sitting senator who represents the majority of my family, I was frankly appalled,” she told reporters. “Today we had a conversation and I said to him, ‘Nothing I say is going to change your mind. I know you don’t really care, but here is a gift that represents the kind of man you actually are.’”

In the bag? A set of costume bunny ears. But why? The gift was a nod to GregsBunnyEars.com, a website run by an unknown entity displaying the text “Dearest Greg Dolezal: The truth will set you free. More to come.” “We’re not really sure what it’s about, but it doesn’t seem like it’s anything good,” Romman said. Dolezal declined the gift. He did not respond to requests for comment. Farewell Michelle Baruchman (left) and Maya T. Prabhu. (Jeremy Freeman/Dagger)

It’s going to be a hectic day at the Capitol. But we wanted to pause to honor two valuable members of the AJC politics team: Michelle Baruchman and Maya T. Prabhu. Whenever the Legislature meets, Baruchman and Prabhu are there. It’s a grueling job to keep watch over countless hours of monotonous legislative procedure to explain what lawmakers are doing and why they are doing it. Baruchman and Prabhu are among the many talented journalists who are leaving the AJC today. If you see them around the Capitol, please take a moment to thank them for their work serving the public. Under the Gold Dome Gov. Brian Kemp viewed a Ramadan display from the Ismaili Council for the Southeastern USA at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s Day 28 of the legislative session. Some happenings:

9 a.m.: Senate convenes.

10 a.m.: House convenes. Poll position Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff took a selfie at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta on Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC) A new poll of likely Georgia voters found the three leading Republican U.S. Senate contenders trail Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in head-to-head matchups. The Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media poll found Ossoff leading U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter Carter 47% to 44%. His advantage widens to 48% to 43% against U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and 49% to 41% against former football coach Derek Dooley. Collins still leads the Republican field overall with 30% of likely voters’ support compared to Carter’s 16% and Dooley’s 10%. But 40% of voters are still undecided. The margin of error is 4.6 percentage points.

Noem out Kristi Noem is being replaced as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. (Ross D. Franklin/AP) President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary with U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican. Noem will take on a new role in the administration. Mullin still needs to be confirmed by the Senate. The change comes a day after Noem was grilled by members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, including U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta. McBath aired concerns about a disabled Gwinnett County man who has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more than a year. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Lithonia Democrat who is also on the committee, said he applauded Trump for “giving her the boot.” Republicans focused on praising Mullin rather than bashing Noem. Among them was U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, who said he counts both as friends.

“I think he will do an exceptionally good job there,” Scott said of Mullin. “And I think the president has made a good choice.” Today in Washington U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., spoke with reporters in Washington on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he wants him to be the next Homeland Security secretary. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) Happenings: President Donald Trump will meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and then hold a roundtable on college athletics.

The House and Senate are done for the week.

Former U.S. presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will attend the funeral for the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in Chicago. Iran fallout The U.S. House rejected a war powers resolution that would have limited President Donald Trump’s ability to continue military strikes on Iran. The War Powers Act failed 212-219, mostly along party lines. Two Republicans voted with most Democrats in favor of the bill. Four Democrats voted against the measure.