Suwanee Lambert mauls Dawsonville Dawson County in strong effort

Impressive was a ready adjective for Suwanee Lambert’s 49-6 throttling of Dawsonville Dawson County in Georgia high school football on August 26.
Suwanee Lambert jumped in front of Dawsonville Dawson County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Longhorns fought to a 35-3 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Suwanee Lambert roared to a 49-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.