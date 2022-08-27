Augusta Lucy C Laney carves slim margin over Hephzibah

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Augusta Lucy C Laney didn’t mind, dispatching Hephzibah 26-17 at Hephzibah High on August 26 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Augusta Lucy C Laney an 8-6 lead over Hephzibah.
The Wildcats opened a small 20-17 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.
Augusta Lucy C Laney darted to a 26-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
