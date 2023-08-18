Boys Football Roundup – August 17, 2023

Atlanta Druid Hills thwarts KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s quest

Atlanta Druid Hills notched a win against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 26-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Atlanta Lakeside’s convoy passes Lilburn Berkmar

Atlanta Lakeside handed Lilburn Berkmar a tough 26-6 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

Atlanta The Howard dominates Macon Southwest

Atlanta The Howard dismissed Macon Southwest by a 42-6 count on Aug. 17 in Georgia football.

Cedartown edges past Rockmart in tough test

Cedartown edged Rockmart 13-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Georgia football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cedartown and Rockmart settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Cumming West Forsyth triumphs over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff by a 40-7 count at Cumming West Forsyth High on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 26-0 advantage over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff through the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bears’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Jesup Wayne County overpowers Hinesville Bradwell Institute in thorough fashion

Jesup Wayne County earned a convincing 49-20 win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 17.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 35-13 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Jesup Wayne County struck to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-20.

Lawrenceville Archer narrowly defeats Cumming North Forsyth

Lawrenceville Archer eventually beat Cumming North Forsyth 35-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

Lawrenceville Archer darted in front of Cumming North Forsyth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Milton outlasts Suwanee Collins Hill

Milton collected a solid win over Suwanee Collins Hill in a 27-13 verdict during this Georgia football game.

The Tunnel Hill Northwest defense stifles Lindale Pepperell

Tunnel Hill Northwest’s defense throttled Lindale Pepperell, resulting in a 38-0 shutout on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Tunnel Hill Northwest a 14-0 lead over Lindale Pepperell.

The Bruins opened an enormous 32-0 gap over the Dragons at halftime.

Tunnel Hill Northwest pulled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Tunnel Hill Northwest and Lindale Pepperell squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

