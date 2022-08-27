Thomaston Upson-Lee pays the price for Barnesville Lamar County’s fast start

Barnesville Lamar County collected a 21-20 victory over Thomaston Upson-Lee during this Georgia football game.
Barnesville Lamar County jumped in front of Thomaston Upson-Lee 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Trojans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-7 in the final quarter.
