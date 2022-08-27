Athens posts win at Mobile Christian’s expense

Athens handed Mobile Christian a tough 23-7 loss at Athens Academy on August 26 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Athens a 14-0 lead over Mobile Christian.
The Spartans opened a lopsided 20-0 gap over the Leopards at the intermission.
Mobile Christian clawed to within 20-7 through the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 final quarter, too.
