ajc logo
X

Destination, victory: Hiram’s fast burst dooms Woodstock

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
55 minutes ago

Hiram jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Woodstock 49-9 during this Georgia football game.

Hiram roared in front of Woodstock 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-9 edge.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks
Here’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out7h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium reaches 5th anniversary with big plans for future
14h ago
Georgia Tech counting on Jeff Sims-Chris Weinke pairing
8h ago
Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more
7h ago
Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more
7h ago
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season
14h ago
The Latest
Macon Westside’s speedy start jolts Macon Southwest
53m ago
Stop sign: Blakely Early County renders Donalsonville Seminole County’s offense pointless
53m ago
Americus Southland dodges a bullet in win over Buena Vista Marion County
53m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
15h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top