Destination, victory: Hiram’s fast burst dooms Woodstock

Hiram jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Woodstock 49-9 during this Georgia football game.
Hiram roared in front of Woodstock 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-9 edge.
