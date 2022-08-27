Too wild to tame: Marietta Walton topples Snellville Brookwood

Playing with a winning hand, Marietta Walton trumped Snellville Brookwood 34-20 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
The Raiders registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Broncos.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Raiders’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
