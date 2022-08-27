Cairo defeats Albany Monroe in lopsided affair

Cairo stomped on Albany Monroe 28-3 in Georgia high school football on August 26.
Cairo opened with a 28-3 advantage over Albany Monroe through the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Syrupmakers and the Tornadoes were both scoreless.
