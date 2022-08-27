Hoschton Mill Creek overcomes deficit and Norcross

Never count out a determined team, as Hoschton Mill Creek showed while coming back against Norcross for the 49-17 win in Georgia high school football on August 26.
Norcross showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over Hoschton Mill Creek as the first quarter ended.
The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 28-17 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Hoschton Mill Creek stormed to a 35-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
