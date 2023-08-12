Rossville Ridgeland delivers statement win over Summerville Chattooga

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Rossville Ridgeland dominated Summerville Chattooga 47-14 at Summerville Chattooga High on Aug. 11 in Georgia football action.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL case: Judge allows search of defense attorney’s laptop
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
6h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
6h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
7h ago
The Latest

Roswell blitzes Suwanee Lambert in dominating victory
1h ago
Boys Football Roundup – August 11, 2023
1h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
10h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
11h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top