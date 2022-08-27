Dexter West Laurens overcomes Eastman Dodge County in seat-squirming affair

Dexter West Laurens posted a narrow 14-12 win over Eastman Dodge County at Eastman Dodge County High on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-12 advantage in the frame.
