Monroe Area takes quick lead, doesn’t look back to beat Athens Cedar Shoals

Monroe Area wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 58-13 victory over Athens Cedar Shoals on August 26 in Georgia football.
Monroe Area darted in front of Athens Cedar Shoals 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Hurricanes’ offense charged in front for a 35-7 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.
Monroe Area jumped to a 49-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Purple Hurricanes held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.