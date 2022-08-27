ajc logo
Big start becomes big finish as Kennesaw Mountain bowls over Smyrna Campbell

Sports
By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago

Too much too quick, Kennesaw Mountain opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Smyrna Campbell 45-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.

Kennesaw Mountain jumped in front of Smyrna Campbell 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Smyrna Campbell showed some mettle by fighting back to a 38-14 count in the third quarter.

The Mustangs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

