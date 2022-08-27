Defensive dominance: Leesburg Lee County stymies Atlanta Hapeville Charter

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Leesburg Lee County’s 37-0 blanking of Atlanta Hapeville Charter for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
Leesburg Lee County moved in front of Atlanta Hapeville Charter 9-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 30-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Leesburg Lee County struck to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
