Carrollton Mt. Zion refuses to yield in shutout of Greenville

Carrollton Mt. Zion didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Greenville’s attack in a virtuoso 43-0 performance during this Georgia football game.
Carrollton Mt. Zion jumped in front of Greenville 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles registered a 29-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Carrollton Mt. Zion stormed to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
