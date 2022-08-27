Just a bit better: Rome Armuchee slips past Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Rome Armuchee edged Chickamauga Gordon Lee 17-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Rome Armuchee drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chickamauga Gordon Lee after the first quarter.
The Indians fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rome Armuchee and Chickamauga Gordon Lee locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Indians hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.
