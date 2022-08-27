Tallapoosa Haralson County earns stressful win over Bremen

Tallapoosa Haralson County topped Bremen 15-14 in a tough tilt at Bremen High on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Tallapoosa Haralson County darted in front of Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bremen had a 14-7 edge on Tallapoosa Haralson County at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Rebels rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Blue Devils 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
