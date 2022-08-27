Tough tussle: Carrollton breaks free from Douglasville South Paulding

Carrollton derailed Douglasville South Paulding’s hopes after a 28-21 verdict on August 26 in Georgia football.
Douglasville South Paulding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-7 advantage over Carrollton as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans kept a 21-15 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Carrollton and Douglasville South Paulding locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 7-0 in the last stanza.
