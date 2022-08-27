Dalton Christian Heritage denies Temple’s challenge

Playing with a winning hand, Dalton Christian Heritage trumped Temple 21-6 on August 26 in Georgia football.
Dalton Christian Heritage drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Temple after the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Dalton Christian Heritage darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
