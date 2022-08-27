Nerve-racking affair ends with Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on top of Winder Apalachee

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett’s locker room after a trying 14-7 test with Winder Apalachee in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
The Black Knights registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
