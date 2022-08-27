Lincolnton Lincoln County rides to cruise-control win over McCormick

Lincolnton Lincoln County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 27-6 win over McCormick in South Carolina high school football action on August 26.
The Red Devils fought to a 19-0 intermission margin at the Chiefs’ expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.