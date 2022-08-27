Athens Christian hammers Gainesville Lakeview

Athens Christian earned a convincing 42-8 win over Gainesville Lakeview in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Athens Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gainesville Lakeview through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Gainesville Lakeview got within 35-8.
The Eagles’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
