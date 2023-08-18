Cumming West Forsyth triumphs over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff by a 40-7 count at Cumming West Forsyth High on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 26-0 advantage over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff through the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bears’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

