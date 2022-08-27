Brunswick knocks off Kingsland Camden County

With little to no wiggle room, Brunswick nosed past Kingsland Camden County 16-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
Brunswick drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Kingsland Camden County after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 10-10 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
