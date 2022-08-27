Marietta squeezes past Cumming West Forsyth

Marietta found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cumming West Forsyth 24-17 on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 10-7 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.
Cumming West Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Marietta 17-10.
The Wolverines’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Blue Devils.
