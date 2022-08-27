Winder-Barrow tells Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. “No Soup For You” in shutout

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Winder-Barrow shutout Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 48-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
The first quarter gave Winder-Barrow a 20-0 lead over Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Bulldoggs fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.
Winder-Barrow steamrolled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.