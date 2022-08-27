Marietta Kell rains down on Acworth Allatoona

Marietta Kell turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 21-9 win over Acworth Allatoona in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Longhorns opened a modest 14-3 gap over the Buccaneers at the intermission.
Marietta Kell struck to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Longhorns would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.