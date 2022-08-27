Martinez Augusta Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Statesboro Bulloch

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Martinez Augusta Christian passed in a 26-18 victory at Statesboro Bulloch’s expense in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lions and the Gators were both scoreless.
Martinez Augusta Christian moved ahead of Statesboro Bulloch 16-13 as the final quarter started.
The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-5 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.