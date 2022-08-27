Off and running: Fitzgerald’s quick trick is no treat for Ashburn Turner County

Too much too quick, Fitzgerald opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Ashburn Turner County 57-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
The first quarter gave Fitzgerald a 21-0 lead over Ashburn Turner County.
The Hurricanes fought to a 29-6 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Hurricanes put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 28-0 in the last stanza.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.