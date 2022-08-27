Oakwood West Hall denies Gainesville Johnson’s challenge

Oakwood West Hall turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 23-7 win over Gainesville Johnson in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
The first quarter gave Oakwood West Hall a 9-7 lead over Gainesville Johnson.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
