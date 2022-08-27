Atlanta Westlake defeats Cordele Crisp County in lopsided affair

Atlanta Westlake swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Cordele Crisp County 47-7 on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Atlanta Westlake opened with a 7-3 advantage over Cordele Crisp County through the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 33-7 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.