Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Lyons Toombs County stopped Alamo Wheeler County to the tune of a 21-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Lyons Toombs County darted in front of Alamo Wheeler County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lyons Toombs County’s offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over Alamo Wheeler County at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Lyons Toombs County, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.