Watkinsville Oconee County manhandles Athens Clarke Central

Watkinsville Oconee County dismissed Athens Clarke Central by a 33-9 count in Georgia high school football on August 26.
The first quarter gave Watkinsville Oconee County a 6-0 lead over Athens Clarke Central.
The Warriors registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Gladiators.
Athens Clarke Central battled back to make it 26-9 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Gladiators 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
