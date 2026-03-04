Kennesaw State’s Pettway a finalist for Ben Jobe Award

Kennesaw State Owls head coach Antoine Pettway calls a play during the second half of an Conference USA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The award is named for Ben Jobe, one of the top coaches in HBCU basketball history.

The award is named for Ben Jobe, one of the top coaches in HBCU basketball history.

The award, given annually to the top minority coach in Division I, is named for Ben Jobe, one of the top coaches in HBCU basketball history. This is the second consecutive year Pettway has been named a finalist.

Kennesaw State men’s basketball coach Antoine Pettway has been named a finalist for the Ben Jobe award by collegeinsider.com , the publication announced Tuesday.

Pettway is the first men’s basketball coach in the school’s Division I history to lead the Owls to back-to-back winning seasons, with a 19-14 record last year and an 18-11 record so far this year. He is the fastest coach to reach 50 wins, doing so in his 91st game.

At 52-41 in his first three seasons, Pettway is the first to hold a career winning percentage at .559.

This season, he has had to coach the Owls down the stretch without leading scorer Simeon Cottle, who was charged in a points-shaving scheme and only played in 17 games.

According to collegeinsider.com, the Ben Jobe Award’s recipient is chosen by “a 10-member voting committee, which consists of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior staff members of collegeinsider.com.”