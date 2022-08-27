Nahunta Brantley County drums Garden City Groves with resounding beat

Nahunta Brantley County offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Garden City Groves during this 42-8 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Herons and the Rebels were both scoreless.
Nahunta Brantley County struck in front of Garden City Groves 33-8 going into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Herons added to their advantage with a 9-0 margin in the closing period.
