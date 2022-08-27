Mableton Pebblebrook explodes past Austell South Cobb

Mableton Pebblebrook rolled past Austell South Cobb for a comfortable 38-15 victory at Mableton Pebblebrook High on August 26 in Georgia football action.
Mableton Pebblebrook drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Austell South Cobb after the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Eagles climbed back to within 17-8.
Mableton Pebblebrook jumped to a 31-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
