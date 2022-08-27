Waynesboro Edmund Burke tops Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Waynesboro Edmund Burke put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Gibson Glascock Consolidated in a 34-14 decision during this Georgia football game.
The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 20-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
