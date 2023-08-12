Roswell blitzes Suwanee Lambert in dominating victory

Roswell’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Suwanee Lambert 52-7 during this Georgia football game.

The Hornets’ offense steamrolled in front for a 31-0 lead over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hornets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-7 fourth quarter, too.

