Complete command: Baxley Appling County dominates Aiken in convincing showing

Baxley Appling County offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Aiken during this 42-7 victory on August 26 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Baxley Appling County a 13-0 lead over Aiken.
The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Fighting Green Hornets at the intermission.
Baxley Appling County jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.
