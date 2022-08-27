Stop sign: Blakely Early County renders Donalsonville Seminole County’s offense pointless

A vice-like defensive effort helped Blakely Early County squeeze Donalsonville Seminole County 27-0 in a shutout performance in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
The first quarter gave Blakely Early County a 14-0 lead over Donalsonville Seminole County.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Blakely Early County charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bobcats outscored the Indians 7-0 in the final quarter.
