Atlanta The Howard dominates Macon Southwest

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta The Howard dismissed Macon Southwest by a 42-6 count on Aug. 17 in Georgia football.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

